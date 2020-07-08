Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ed Moss
Maker
Now that we're moving to a remote-first world, I was looking for ways to "break the ice" virtually with teammates at work. Whether during a meeting or a scheduled Donut session. Finding good icebreaker questions wasn't easy. Most sites I found were blogs, so I decided to make this so I can house it all in one place for reference. https://icebreakers.io Hope everyone else finds it as useful as I do! You can also submit your own questions, if it gets chosen, I'll update the list and credit you. I'll plan on adding more questions and even fun icebreaker games and activities in the future.
UpvoteShare