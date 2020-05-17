Iceberg Editor

Discussion
2 Reviews
Rich Tabor
Maker
Hi all! 👋 I'd like to share with you Iceberg, a project we’ve been working on to make writing in WordPress fun again. Iceberg is a beautiful, flexible and entirely theme-able markdown editor for crafting articles with the new WordPress block editor. Iceberg allows you to write in WordPress in a way that feels much more natural – and enjoyable – than working with blocks. The best part of Iceberg is that every aspect of the editor is entirely customizable. From colors, fonts, line width/height, markdown support, shortcuts, interface display options, and more. It's one of the funnest projects I've worked on for sure and I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished. We're super excited to finally share Iceberg with you all. Enjoy! Cheers, Rich
Maker
Heyo! 🐧 Thanks a lot for checking Iceberg out! You can now comfortably write on WordPress block editor, away from noise and any distractions. I hope everyone will find Iceberg very useful and will be of great help on your content writing workflow. Best Regards, Jeffrey
Hunter
I've known Rich and Jeffrey for quite some time now. They have produced an excellent piece of software — a Markdown editor on top of Gutenberg. It helps you easily draft your posts using Markdown with a minimalistic approach. You can even customize the themes to match your site and get in the right mood. Check it out.
Congrats team! I bet this should be the best WordPress markdown editor ever 😎