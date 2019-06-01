iCapture allows sales teams to automatically scan, log, and move leads into specific funnels. An interesting product serving anyone that goes to trade shows, conferences, or sales teams on the go. Leads can sync to common CRM's such as Salesforce, etc.
I discovered this product because it was developed local to me and thought the Product Hunt community would be interested in it. I know I've been to at least one growth marketing conference where I ( and everyone else) ended up with pockets full of business cards. Imagine turning that into an organized sync from the conference directly to your CRM. :D
