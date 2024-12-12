Launches
iBrief
iBrief
Summarize Articles into Insights in Seconds
Get concise, accurate summaries of articles using advanced AI. iBrief combines AI-powered article summaries with effortless sharing capabilities, helping the busiest of us save time.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
iBrief
iBrief
Get concise, accurate summaries of any article in seconds
Kevin William David
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Richard Rubenstein
Emad Ibrahim
Brett Rory Lipman
. Featured on December 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is iBrief's first launch.
