iBot G3 is an action figure inspired by the classic computer. It is moulded in translucent plastic to faithfully create the classic look.
Its arms are detachable and held by magnets, allowing for easy transformation to its pure computer form.
Philip LeeMaker@philip_lee1 · Creator of Classicbot Toys
I am the creator of Classicbot, a brand that makes collectibles inspired by classic computer design.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is fantastic!
