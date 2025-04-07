Subscribe
IBM z17

IBM z17

The Mainframe Reimagined for the AI Era
IBM z17, the new mainframe built for AI. Features Telum II processor & upcoming Spyre accelerator for on-prem inference, GenAI, and agentic AI with high security & availability.
IBM z17 by
IBM
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Hardware, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
IBM
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on October 8th, 2014.