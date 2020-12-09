discussion
Howdy, Product Hunt! Today, we are excited to give you first-look access to ibble. Throughout the last year, we have been building and testing ways to evolve short-form video into something more meaningful to accelerate Collective Wisdom. We’ve found that the need for human connection has never been greater. Yet, no digital platform has been fully optimized to encourage and celebrate perspective and conversation, until now. By providing a space to connect with ideas, a unique feature to Spark curiosity, and the choice to decide how and when you want to participate, ibble is transforming short-form video into a genuinely interactive experience. We’re kicking off our beta launch by sharing the fundamental core of how ibble is reimagining social media, as featured in Forbes. We’d like to privately invite Product Hunt to bypass the waitlist and access unique features only available through our exclusive TestFlight link (just click "Get It"). This link also gives you unlimited invites to whoever you want to join your conversations on ibble. Currently, this launch is only available for Apple users, but we will soon release an Android version. End mindless scrolling and start having meaningful conversations. Cheers, Raymond Kaminski, CEO & Founder https://www.getibble.com/
