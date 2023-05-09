Products
Home
→
Product
→
iAffirmations
iAffirmations
Empower your mind
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Welcome to the world of iAffirmations – an app designed to improve your psychological well-being. With our app, you'll gain the tools to develop positive thinking, strengthen inner support and self-worth, and reduce stress and anxiety.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
iAffirmations
About this launch
iAffirmations
Empower your mind
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
iAffirmations by
iAffirmations
was hunted by
Dmitry Mashkin
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Nadi
and
Dmitry Mashkin
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
iAffirmations
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is iAffirmations's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
