I ♥️ Web
I ♥️ Web
A small game for web developers
Test your knowledge on the fundamentals in Web - HTML, CSS and JavaScript. The game will give you 10 programming tasks and you have to type in your solution.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Games
,
Development Language
by
I ♥️ Web
About this launch
I ♥️ Web
A small game for web developers
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
I ♥️ Web by
I ♥️ Web
was hunted by
Krasimir Tsonev
in
Software Engineering
,
Games
,
Development Language
. Made by
Krasimir Tsonev
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
I ♥️ Web
is not rated yet. This is I ♥️ Web's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#168
