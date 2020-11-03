I Voted Badge

discussion
👋 What Up Product Hunt! There is only 1 thing we want you to remember from this post… 🗳🗳🗳GO VOTE!!! 🗳🗳🗳 It’s election day, a day so cool we only get it once every 2 years (and only ever 4 years for a presidential election). We know that many are voting by mail or voted early and never got an “I Voted” Sticker. That’s a problem for us. We think “I Voted” stickers are the bee’s freakin knees 🐝, and if we’re honest - the reason half y’all voted at all in the first place. So we decided to level up the sticker game. Our “I Voted” NFT stickers are: 🔥dope 🔒verifiable 🗃open source That’s what we call the trifecta of decentralized democracy right there. This is what it means to own your own politics. Also, did we mention how tight these stickers look 😎? So what’s the moral of the story? How does one get one of these sick, one-of-a-kind, first-ever digital NFT POAP “I Voted” stickers? It’s simple. GO VOTE 🗳!!! And once you vote, go to our website (https://bit.ly/35Nf10a) and go through the claim process. To claim, fill out the typeform with your email and submit a picture showing your “Proof of Vote” (a picture of either (a) your IRL I Voted sticker, (b) you mailing your ballot or at the ballot box, or (c) a screenshot of your ballot status from your county registrar). It only takes 5 minutes for you to enshrine your place in history, FOREVER. But make sure you do it now! These stickers are limited edition, and the 2020 sticker will only be claimable until November 9; after that, you’ll have to wait until the next election. Go Vote!!!! Your Friends from Govrn, CommonAlly, and Pool-Party
