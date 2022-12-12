Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → I Love Shot
I Love Shot
Ranked #7 for today

I Love Shot

Capture website screenshots

Free
iloveShot, is a free and easy-to-use online tool platform that offers you to take high-resolution and perfectly captured pictures of different websites available on the internet.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech by
I Love Shot
Trevor.io
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
I Love Shot
I Love ShotCapture Website Screenshots
0
reviews
15
followers
I Love Shot by
I Love Shot
was hunted by
Jahanzaib Khan
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Jahanzaib Khan
. Featured on December 25th, 2022.
I Love Shot
is not rated yet. This is I Love Shot's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#216