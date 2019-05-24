I Lazy To Read
Auto-summarize any online article into 5 key sentences using Machine Learning algorithm APIs. Just paste a URL of any website. Save time. Read the important.
Reviews
This could be a major time saver if it were a chrome extensionSharath Prabhal has used this product for one day.
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩💻🎹📕Maker@whizzzoe · Product Builder
Introducing "I Lazy To Read". 🚀I built this app to auto-summarize any online article into 5 key sentences. Get bit-sized insights without reading the full article. I made this tool to solve my own problem.🙀 I love reading about tech news, startups and product management. But with tons of information and limited time,⏳ I figured I needed a solution that can help me to extract the "important part". This app utilized Machine Learning technology to scan text and extract key information. I hope you enjoy using it as much as I did when I was building it. ⏳
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@whizzzoe Congratulations on the launch!!! Love this app! very easy to generate!
Tkachenko Arthur 🇺🇦@arthur_tkachenko · Building a tools for Food Tech projects
@whizzzoe Wow! nice product. if you need more visibility, check this articles, that i wrote: https://hackernoon.com/how-to-pr... https://hackernoon.com/collectio...
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@whizzzoe Massive congrats on the launch!
Marie Denis@marie_dm_ · 👩🏻💻 womenmake.com • 📖 threader.app
@whizzzoe That's awesome, congrats! What Machine Learning technology did you use?
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Love it! Congrats on the launch Zoe!
Mubaris NK@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
Congrats on the launch 🎉 Zoe is a very dedicated maker. Love to see more products from you @whizzzoe 🤗
Stas Moor@moorstas · Founder & Designer of Klokki
Such a great idea! I will definitely try it out! Congrats on the launch 🎉
Pradip Khakhar@pradipcloud · Senior Product Manager
This is an awesome idea! With so much content out there, this will save a lot of time.
