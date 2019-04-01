I grow cabbage

A website to buy, sell or grow decentralised cabbages.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Peter PorobovMaker@peterporobov · TheMillionEtherHomepage.com founder.
Hey product hunters! I've got some best cabbage for you! Grab one and advertise. Own your cabbage for life (or at least for as long as Ethereum is around). Yes, it is backed by Ethereum blockchain. I still cannot understand is baker's yeast healthy or not? My wife says it isn't. Now we buy bread which is backed ... I don't know how they do it, but they don't use yeasts. This bread is a bit sour but tasty all in all. So I'm ok with that. And I love blockchain.
Upvote Share·