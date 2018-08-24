I Don't Care About Cookies is removes annoying cookie warnings from almost all websites! The EU regulations require that any website using cookies must get user's permission before installing them. Imagine how irritating that becomes when you surf anonymously or if you delete cookies automatically every time you close the browser.
Ryan Hoover
I like the literal naming. I also don't care about cookies (including real cookies).
