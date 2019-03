The VW I.D. Buggy is a bright-green electric smile machine

In a move guaranteed to delight half of you and mortally offend the other half, Volkswagen revealed yet another electric concept car. It's called the I.D. Buggy, which is a great name because it's an electric buggy. The inspiration is, of course, the dune buggies of the 1960s, which were built from the ubiquitous VW Beetle.