Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hypothesis
Hypothesis
Enabling you to make notes across the web 📝
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Use the Hypothesis browser extension to annotate anything, anywhere.
Launched in
Writing
Notes
Marketing
by
Hypothesis
PlantTAGG
Ad
Take the guesswork out of gardening
About this launch
Hypothesis
Enabling you to make notes across the web 📝
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Hypothesis by
Hypothesis
was hunted by
Neeraj Thakur
in
Writing
,
Notes
,
Marketing
. Made by
Dan Whaley
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
Hypothesis
is not rated yet. This is Hypothesis's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#260
Report