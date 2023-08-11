Products
Hypothesis

Hypothesis

Enabling you to make notes across the web 📝

Free
Embed
Use the Hypothesis browser extension to annotate anything, anywhere.
Launched in
Writing
Notes
Marketing
 by
Hypothesis
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Hypothesis by
Hypothesis
was hunted by
Neeraj Thakur
in Writing, Notes, Marketing. Made by
Dan Whaley
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Hypothesis's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#260