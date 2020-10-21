discussion
Courtney Robinson
Maker
Cofounder of Hypi, Engineer & researcher
🎈
Hello! Three years ago we set out on a journey to make it faster and easier to build scalable API services. After researching and iterating on 3 implementations, today it's brings me great joy to share access to Hypi, a lowcode backend as a service platform that you can use to create APIs in literally seconds. We built Hypi to take away the repetition and all that is dull from API service development. Hypi let's you integrate with other services easily and comes with a host of features including CRUD GraphQL & REST APIs API Playground Authentication & Authorisation Serverless functions Webhooks Realtime APIs Event triggers Simple but powerful query language for filtering Pagination and so much more. We wanted to help you avoid learning and integrating several services and libraries for doing these things, each with their own conventions and APIs. Instead Hypi's brought them all into one simple, consistent and flexible API. Get started on the free plan and the first 250 product hunt users that register with the referral code producthunt6 before Nov 1st gets our growth plan free for 12 months. Don’t hesitate to leave a comment or reach out to us directly!
