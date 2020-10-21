Log In
A low-code backend as a service to build GraphQL & REST APIs

Hypi is a low-code platform that lets you build GraphQL and REST APIs in a few seconds. Integrate with other services, use serverless functions, complete with authentication, authorisation, workflows, webhooks, realtime and more!
Announcing Hypi's public beta2Hypi officially announces availability of its public beta. Gives an intro to why it exists and the problems we're solving for our community.
Courtney Robinson
Maker
🎈
Cofounder of Hypi, Engineer & researcher
Hello! Three years ago we set out on a journey to make it faster and easier to build scalable API services. After researching and iterating on 3 implementations, today it's brings me great joy to share access to Hypi, a lowcode backend as a service platform that you can use to create APIs in literally seconds. We built Hypi to take away the repetition and all that is dull from API service development. Hypi let's you integrate with other services easily and comes with a host of features including CRUD GraphQL & REST APIs API Playground Authentication & Authorisation Serverless functions Webhooks Realtime APIs Event triggers Simple but powerful query language for filtering Pagination and so much more. We wanted to help you avoid learning and integrating several services and libraries for doing these things, each with their own conventions and APIs. Instead Hypi's brought them all into one simple, consistent and flexible API. Get started on the free plan and the first 250 product hunt users that register with the referral code producthunt6 before Nov 1st gets our growth plan free for 12 months. Don’t hesitate to leave a comment or reach out to us directly!
