Hyperspektiv 2.0

Hyperspektiv is a powerful photo + video effects app. Create mind-bending visuals quickly and easily.
New in 2.0:
• Realtime 1080p recording
• New filters added each month
• Create & save your own custom filters
+ more!
Reviews
- Pros:
It's so much fun, and the effects are unlike any other photo app. You can really capture whatever you want.Cons:
The old version had no tutorial, and let you confused and not exactly sure what to do, the new version fixed this.
The 2.0 update is huge, and the on-boarding tutorial with the update was great to get me right into the new featuresAlexander Moriarty has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Anthony VHunter@fascinated · Founder, Hype Machine
I first found Hyperspektiv years ago, happy to see a big update!
boreta (glitch mob)Maker@boreta
Thanks anthony!
