Hyperspektiv 2.0

Psychedelic glitch fx

Hyperspektiv is a powerful photo + video effects app. Create mind-bending visuals quickly and easily.
New in 2.0:
• Realtime 1080p recording
• New filters added each month
• Create & save your own custom filters
+ more!
    Pros: 

    It's so much fun, and the effects are unlike any other photo app. You can really capture whatever you want.

    Cons: 

    The old version had no tutorial, and let you confused and not exactly sure what to do, the new version fixed this.

    The 2.0 update is huge, and the on-boarding tutorial with the update was great to get me right into the new features

    Alexander Moriarty has used this product for one year.
Anthony V · Founder, Hype Machine
I first found Hyperspektiv years ago, happy to see a big update!
boreta (glitch mob)
Thanks anthony!
