Use HyperPush to drive traffic from Instagram by linking your posts to specific websites, products or blog posts and increase your reach without changing your bio link every time!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Arun Michael DsouzaMaker@amdsouza92
Add unique links to your posts ====================== Redirect your followers to your product pages, blog posts etc. by adding links to your Instagram posts. Add bio link to your profile =================== Add your personalised bio link to your Instagram profile which contains your linked posts and send your followers to the right pages, without changing your bio link everytime. Track click rates and conversions ======================== Measure the views and clicks on your pages, track your conversions and make more sales.
Upvote Share·