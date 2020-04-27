Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews
Becky Halls
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) Today we’re excited to launch Hyperise, the Hyper-Personalization Toolkit for B2B Marketers! We launched our beta extensions last year, but now for the first time we have our full tool suite ready 🎉 📖 Our story Our founding team have been working in Digi Agencies/SaaS startups for 20+ years and had a common experience of successful growth from implementing hyper-personalization, but also the pain of getting it done. It’s 2020 and still 99% of websites are still missing out on this, or at best only using simple text personalization! Why because much more requires developers, more resource, more cost, and frustration for marketers, fighting for development resources and priority. We set-out to make a toolkit that enabled personalization throughout the sales funnel, regardless of channel, or existing tools used. In December 2019 we launched our Gmail Chrome extension, to add personalised images to email, whilst silently showcasing our dynamic image editor. We now have over 100 email platforms integrated, as well as many other MarTech platforms. 🤔The Problem Personalization works, that’s no mystery and as for it being a problem, B2C have been killing it for sometime, from obvious examples like Amazon and Netflix, to the many Shopify personalization tools. The problem starts when trying to apply that to B2B channels. Tech unicorns like Intercom and HubSpot have reported 200-300% conversion uplifts when using hyper-personalisation in sales funnels, Until now this has been nigh on impossible to implement without a lot of support from internal tech teams, leaving marketing teams frustrated. 💡The (super smart) Solution Hyperise fixes this problem, enabling you to significantly grow your conversions through hyper-personalisation. Implement with your existing marketing stack and without coding. We’re proud to introduce Hyperise as the full toolkit we envisaged. Easily personalize your existing website’s content; text, images, buttons and calls to action for every visitor. It's like Zapier for Personalization. Our brains are hardwired to process images in milliseconds, adding personalization creates pattern interrupts that captures visitor attention and increases conversions. Edit images and add dynamic personalization layers, that can be used on your website, emails, chatbots, ads, videos, social outreach and other channels. Enrich prospect and business data from emails, domains, visitor IPs, your CRM and 100s of other sources. Integrate with all your existing marketing tools, 100’s of different marketing tools, any website and 1000’s more options with our Zapier integration. 😃Who is personalization best for? Our toolkit is focus towards B2B, using our inbuilt enrichment, we’re able to take a prospects business email, or related business and add many more layers of personalization. Additionally if your prospects are businesses, then you’ll be able to identify ~30% of those anonymous visitors, personalize your website for them, as well as discover them via our Analytics. 🏆 Use Cases ∙ Websites - Personalize your website's text, images and CTAs. ∙ Email - Add Personalized images into your emails. ∙ Video - Embed Personalized images into videos. ∙ Chatbots - Have your bots respond with Personalized images. ∙ Social Outreach - Add Personalized images to your LinkedIn outreach. ∙ Ads - 1-2-1 Personalized remarketing Ads. ∙ Direct Mail - Personalized postcards linked to Personalized websites. Interested in seeing inside the product and getting access to exclusive use cases, then please request a demo and we’d be happy to show you around. Grab a demo 👉 https://calendly.com/hyperise/demo p.s. As a special Product Hunt exclusive bonus, we're offering 30% off for life for any Product Hunt subscribers who book a demo before May 1st.
Upvote (7)Share
Every product reflects the character of its founder. I have worked with Ian Naylor as his client using this product. He slogs like anything, the same way a 16 year old is in love with his first girlfriend. He cares for his business, his clients and every day he has some new enhancement. He is spoiling us to an extent that its going to get difficult to like many other SAAS tools one uses across the board. Ian Naylor so far beats them all. Hyperise therefore is a story unfolding of an entrepreneur who is intensely working on taking his game higher. I trust Hyperise and I know its there for a long haul. Happy to be with them in this high speed journey so far, keeping the seat belts fastened.
Upvote (5)Share
@sushil_kedia always great to hear from you, but with these comments you really are making us all very proud, thanks for being a customer and on our journey with us.
Maker
Pro
It's been amazing to you have you along for the journey @sushil_kedia
Great Product - ✅ Awesome team - ✅ Excellent Support - ✅ Visionary Founder - ✅ Competitive pricing - ✅ Hyperise does what it says, and it gets better every week!
Upvote (6)Share
@sampathspeaks you and your community have help make Hyperise what it is today, thank you!
Maker
Pro
thanks @sampathspeaks
This is an amazing product and the founder behind it is very active and supportive. Quick to respond to integrate whatever you ask. Always available to chat and provides ideas for inspirations. Anyone not yet a customer please try a demo and see for yourself.
Upvote (3)Share
@raghu_munnangi1 thanks for your comments, what is your main use-case for hyperise?
Incredible app. We use it on our newsletters and customers love it! In our case we use the Platformly integration, it works perfectly. And they have also a really good customer service. Definitely an app with a future.
Upvote (3)Share
@puntorosso Thanks for the comment. Email was one of our first use-case for personalization, and it works to well on conversions. We've added more since, have you tried any of the others? ∙ Websites - Personalize your website's text, images and CTAs. ∙ Video - Embed Personalized images into videos. ∙ Chatbots - Have your bots respond with Personalized images. ∙ Social Outreach - Add Personalized images to your LinkedIn outreach. ∙ Ads - 1-2-1 Personalized remarketing Ads. ∙ Direct Mail - Personalized postcards linked to Personalized websites.
@becky_halls1 No I haven't, but I will use the new features in the next campaigns, for sure. Keep up with your great work. Stay safe!