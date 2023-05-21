Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hyperduck
Hyperduck

Hyperduck

Send links from iPhone/iPad to your Mac

Free
Embed
Quickly send a link from your iOS device to your Mac. For example, share a link from Safari on your iPhone or iPad and have it open in the default browser on your Mac. You can also use it to run shortcuts on your Mac from your iOS device.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Apple
 by
Hyperduck
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Hyperduck
HyperduckSend links from iPhone/iPad to your Mac
0
reviews
16
followers
Hyperduck by
Hyperduck
was hunted by
Sindre Sorhus
in Mac, Productivity, Apple. Made by
Sindre Sorhus
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
Hyperduck
is not rated yet. This is Hyperduck's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
-