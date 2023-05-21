Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hyperduck
Hyperduck
Send links from iPhone/iPad to your Mac
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quickly send a link from your iOS device to your Mac. For example, share a link from Safari on your iPhone or iPad and have it open in the default browser on your Mac. You can also use it to run shortcuts on your Mac from your iOS device.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Apple
by
Hyperduck
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Hyperduck
Send links from iPhone/iPad to your Mac
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Hyperduck by
Hyperduck
was hunted by
Sindre Sorhus
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Apple
. Made by
Sindre Sorhus
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
Hyperduck
is not rated yet. This is Hyperduck's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
-
Report