David Norman
Maker
Hey Everyone! I've been a huge podcast fan for years now. One thing that's always bothered me was when the hosts talk about a video or picture that I can't see. I realized recently that some podcasters actually include this information within MP3 Bookmarks within their podcast but there are no podcast apps out there that make good use of these links and images. So I built my own podcast app that does just that! Also for podcasters that don't add these kind of notes to podcasts you can subscribe to the premium HyperCatcher service to get these notes added to the podcast directly! Right now the only supported premium podcast is the Joe Rogan Experience, but I plan to add more soon! Hope you enjoy!
