Hey Everyone! I’m Aashni, the founder of HypeDocs. When I joined my last job, I had lost most of my confidence and felt imposter syndrome. My manager recommended I start a HypeDoc - a living list of all my achievements. I started tracking my wins and could immediately tell the positive impact it had on me. I knew my HypeDoc was more than just a Google Doc, so I started tinkering to make it more powerful: ✔️ Start tracking HypeDocs more - I used a spreadsheet so that I could sort and filter by categories. 🧑🏽🤝🧑🏿 Create an accountability group with coworkers to set time to update my HypeDoc, and create to celebrate our wins and support each other 🎉 Track all my wins whether they are personal or professional, big or small. Some examples include a global product launch, Advanced Deep Diver Certification, and learning new recipes. 🥅 Set goals like "get a promotion" and track wins towards those goals HypeDocs has increased my confidence and helped make sure I don’t let imposter syndrome stop me from doing what I enjoy. I hope others find the same confidence, happiness, and success by using HypeDocs as well. We have over a hundred users who all love HypeDocs, and have recently onboarded three businesses to use HypeDocs as well! 🎉 Benefits and Perks 📝 Track an unlimited number of achievements 🧘🏾♀️ Set your mission to help stay focused 🧑🏿🤝🧑🏽 Join a HypePod - bi-weekly accountability groups to update your HypeDocs, celebrate your wins, and hype each other ⏰ Receive weekly reminders about your own achievements Your Data and Privacy 🔒 Privacy is a priority! No one can see your achievements except for you. 🗃️ HypeDocs is an ad-free platform. We don’t sell your data to anyone 💻 No app download needed - it runs directly in your browser! Currently On The Roadmap - Goals - create and track progress towards your goals - Public Pages - create a space to publicly share selected hypes PH Launch Offer ❤️ We are really excited about our launch on ProductHunt and to celebrate it we have a special offer for you! 💰 If you upgrade to a paid account this week, you’ll automatically get a 50% off lifetime discount for HypeDocs. No discount code needed! Sign up now! PH Launch Offer Huge shout out to @ChrisMessina for hunting us! And for all the wisdom you've shared to help us prepare for launch too! We'd love to hear your feedback and any feature requests too!
This product is simple and easy to use, yet super powerful. I’ve been using HypeDocs for a while now and it’s had a really positive impact on me. I’m super excited for this launch so that others can benefit from their own HypeDocs!
I appreciate how easy and simple the app is to use. Can't wait to see what the future holds for you!!!😀
@ina_shah1 Thanks! So happy to have you on board!
Great to see you launching here on PH @aashnisshah . This is a great clean product and I look forward to seeing how you grow and evolve everything with Hypedocs in the coming months.
@gordon_f Thanks so much Gordon! And thank you again for letting me speak on Startup Sanctuary's Podcast! Here's the link for anyone interested in checking it out :) https://www.startupsanctuary.com...
It's such a needed thing today, just signed up. Getting started is super simple and I already started to hype :) UI is so appealing. I'm sure in a couple of weeks, I will be able to see a positive impact on myself. Already curious to see what'll be in the product roadmap because I see this as a journey :). Highly recommend! My best wishes @aashnisshah