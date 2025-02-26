Launches
Hype My Flight
Hype My Flight
Generate a Spotify playlist for your next flight
When we travel, many of us enjoy listening to music and having a playlist ready. Hype My Flight uses AI to generate a Spotify playlist for you, based on your flight and your taste. It's that simple (and it's free).
Free
Music
Spotify
Travel
Hype My Flight
Serhat Akar
Music
Spotify
Travel
Serhat Akar
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Hype My Flight
is not rated yet. This is Hype My Flight's first launch.