Robert Griffiths
Interested in new ideas
Just discovered an interesting whiskey!
Alex Griffiths
Maker
@robert_griffiths1 single malt I presume?
Robert Griffiths
Interested in new ideas
@alexjgriff yes, one of the two Japanese single malts Bruno posted on HYFA...NIkka Coffey
Alex Griffiths
Maker
@robert_griffiths1 Ah but of course! Hope the discovery process continues then
Anna Petrescu
Marketer by day. Designer by night.
LOOOOVE the app! Not only does it make it really easy to learn other people’s product stories, but it also has its own completely unique vibe and tone of voice! My every weeks starts with learning what the new product drop is, and trying to gather the shrooms to acquire it 😅😂 In all seriousness though as a marketer, I see a goldmine of potential and opportunity for the hyfa team here.
Alex Griffiths
Maker
@anna_petrescu Glad you like the app and the product drops so much! :)
Bruno Haag
MakerCo-founder @ Hyfa
Hey hunters! Bruno here, co-founder of Hyfa, the social commerce platform bringing the magic of shopping together, online. We’re really excited to share what we’ve been working on with you all. It’s been over a year since we started working on Hyfa. There’s been many ups and downs and more than a few lessons learned. Our most recent launch (launch number 3) was just over a month ago and we’ve finally started to see real traction. It turns out that it’s quite hard to replicate the social interactions that drive commerce offline, online, but everyday we’re getting closer to cracking it. Enough of the backstory, on to what you all came here for. Hyfa aims to make mobile shopping social, fun, and rewarding. On Hyfa you can: - Share and discover products with communities of real people - Earn Shrooms, our digital currency, whenever people engage with the products you share - Redeem your Shrooms on weekly product drops e.g. Aeropress, Aesop beauty products and much much more Hyfa is currently available on IOS and Android. Whilst it’s available for download everywhere, product drops are currently only available for users in the UK and Ireland - we’ll be expanding that as soon as we can. We’ve created a little landing page for all you lovely people from which you can download the app and get a 50 Shroom starting bonus! Check it out at https://www.hyfa.co/ph Really looking forward to hearing all your feedback 😁🚀🍄
3axap
This App has a potential. Keep going guys :)
Alex Griffiths
Maker
@magnet Thank you! We certainly will.
Julia SychkovaHead of delivery
Yay, thank you guys for the app! I have spent more than 2 hours discovering the products and reviews :) Found the amazing watches for sport Fitbit Charge 2!
Alex Griffiths
Maker
@julia_sychkova1 Thank you, so amazing to hear you're already discovering products!
