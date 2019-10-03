Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hydropuzzle

Hydropuzzle

Can you solve the mystery?

Hydropuzzle is a surreal superhero parody shaped into a short text puzzle adventure. You don't outrun express trains and you don’t fly through the skies though. You rather use your brain and your smartphone to hack through the story.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
sobstel
sobstel
Maker
My very first independent game done exactly the way I wanted. Short, bizarre, surreal, challenging, fun. Thought I would end up with less than a dozen of downloads with no reviews and interest. Now it's over 35k+ and many players seem to enjoy it. Some really hate it though ;-) See https://www.sobstel.org/hydropuz.... I had a lot of fun creating it. Hope you'll have as much fun playing it. If you're a fan of enigmatic puzzles with surreal story behind, give it a try.
Upvote (1)Share
Matt
Matt
Hunter
Endearing little puzzle game. Beautiful, intuitive, clever design, an interesting story and achievable but non-obvious puzzles - at least for geeks :D Super short but nice. One of its kind.
UpvoteShare