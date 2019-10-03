Hydropuzzle

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
sobstel
Maker
My very first independent game done exactly the way I wanted. Short, bizarre, surreal, challenging, fun. Thought I would end up with less than a dozen of downloads with no reviews and interest. Now it's over 35k+ and many players seem to enjoy it. Some really hate it though ;-) See https://www.sobstel.org/hydropuz.... I had a lot of fun creating it. Hope you'll have as much fun playing it. If you're a fan of enigmatic puzzles with surreal story behind, give it a try.
Upvote (1)Share