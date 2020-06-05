Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Karm Desai
Maker
Hi! I'm a 17-year-old and this is my first time launching on ProductHunt! I noticed that when a YouTube video was paused, the video player controls didn't disappear. This made it really hard to take a clean screenshot of a video at a specific time. That's why I built this Chrome extension that allows you to hide/show the controls at will! Let me know what you think of the product. Thanks!
Upvote (1)Share
Really nice and helpful! Keep it up!
Upvote (1)Share