When you pause a YouTube video, the player controls don't disappear. That makes it hard to take a clean screenshot of the video. The controls also block your view, which can get annoying. ⭐ Simply use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+M to hide/show the controls. ⭐
Hi! I'm a 17-year-old and this is my first time launching on ProductHunt! I noticed that when a YouTube video was paused, the video player controls didn't disappear. This made it really hard to take a clean screenshot of a video at a specific time. That's why I built this Chrome extension that allows you to hide/show the controls at will! Let me know what you think of the product. Thanks!
Really nice and helpful! Keep it up!
