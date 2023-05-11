Products
Home
→
Product
→
HYCU Backup & Restore for Jira
HYCU Backup & Restore for Jira
Never lose data on Jira Cloud
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
In under 30 seconds, automate your Jira cloud backups and restore projects, issues, and attachments with a single click. Achieve full protection, compliance, and resilience in less than 5 minutes. Our mission is to protect your data 🚀
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Tech
by
HYCU for Jira Software
About this launch
HYCU for Jira Software
Restore deleted data from Jira in one click
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
HYCU Backup & Restore for Jira by
HYCU for Jira Software
was hunted by
Andy Fernandez
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Andy Fernandez
,
Mark Nijmeijer
,
Subbiah Sundaram
and
Kim King
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
HYCU for Jira Software
is not rated yet. This is HYCU for Jira Software's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report