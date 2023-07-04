Products
Home
Product
Hybrid Water Heater Savings Calculator
Hybrid Water Heater Savings Calculator
See how a new water heater can save you hundreds in fuel
Manufacturers claim a heat pump water heater can pay for itself in 2-3 years. Is this really true? With this mobile-friendly web calculator, we make it easy to consider tax rebates, installation costs, local fuel costs, and so on.
Launched in
Home
Climate Tech
Home improvement
by
Hybrid Water Heater Savings Calculator
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Feedback is welcome! What is the best & the worst? What would you like to see next?"
The makers of Hybrid Water Heater Savings Calculator
About this launch
Hybrid Water Heater Savings Calculator by
Hybrid Water Heater Savings Calculator
was hunted by
Peter Ehrlich
in
Home
,
Climate Tech
,
Home improvement
. Made by
Peter Ehrlich
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#80
Report