ricky goswami
Maker
Hey ProductHunt Thanks @kevin for hunting us. HybridChat aims at making chatbots easier for business managers and non technical users. It makes it simple by turning your normal Google spreadsheets into a chatbot, where anything from designing chat flow, collecting leads to using spreadsheets as a database can be done to power a chatbot. Some possible use cases include: 1. Powering Live chat (through Slack or Mattermost) 2. Building conversational PPC landing pages for lead qualification 3. Automating recruitment and employee on-boarding 4. Operations automation like building quote calculators, product refund management and more. Why Google spreadsheets: 1. It’s one of the most basic software that anyone any business uses today 2. Its powerful - One can build complicated business automation and intelligence around it 3. Its easy to share and collaborate - Your bot and your team can be working on the same sheet As a special offer for Product Hunt community, we’re giving away three months free on any premium plan. Just use the code ‘PH-HC35’ at the checkout. (Will change coupon code.) We are excited for you to try Hybrid.Chat would love to see what you build with it and if any way we can improve upon it. Rikhi, my team and I will be here all day long to interact with you and answer any questions you have. Feel free to drop your feedback and questions in comments.
