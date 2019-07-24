Discussion
Maker
Abhiroop Cvk
Hey Product Hunt fam :) Thanks @katmanalac for hunting us! Rashid and I met in college and spent 2 years working on software for real estate brokerages. Our software helped manage over 2500 transactions, and over $600 million dollars in property. While it was a successful product, the most important thing we learnt was that in order to make the huge positive impact on y’all (home buyers/sellers/owners) that we wanted to, we needed to build a new brokerage from scratch that prioritizes your biggest pain points, while optimizing an internal brokerage model tech. Hence, our first biggest value proposition to you is being able to make a cash offer when buying your home. When you use one of our agents to purchase your next home, we’ll use our own cash to make an all-cash offer, buy your home and reserve it until your financing comes through. The average mortgage underwriting process takes 45-60 days, which turns sellers off. You can win a home for, on average, 5% cheaper and close much faster with an all-cash offer because it is much more lucrative to sellers. We want to give you the chance to make competitive offers, and save you a ton of the headache of home buying. Our business model is very simple and transparent. We keep our costs low, and remain profitable off of the standard agent commission that we collect from the seller. We put you on a 6 months lease at 1.35x fair market rent that terminates upon secured financing to cover our costs. We’re rolling out in Texas first, and will be coming to NYC and Bay Area markets shortly. If anyone has questions or feedback, we’d love to chat! We’ve been able to come this far only because of all the support of our peers and mentors, and would now love to garner your support so that we can continuously improve and bring you the perfect home buying, selling and ownership experience :)
