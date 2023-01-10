Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
HustleX
HustleX
Gamfied fitness app that rewards you for being fit
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HustleX is a gamified fitness app that rewards you for getting fit. Earn Hustle coins for doing fitness activities, and redeem them for rewards and discounts from your favourite brands.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
,
Games
+1 by
HustleX
Ashore
Ad
The world’s most powerful proofing software
About this launch
HustleX
Gamfied fitness app that rewards you for being fit.
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
HustleX by
HustleX
was hunted by
Chinmay P Dev
in
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
,
Games
. Made by
Chinmay P Dev
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
HustleX
is not rated yet. This is HustleX's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#86
Report