Safely share secrets in Slack. No matter if it's a password or any other kind of sensitive data, Hush makes it easy to share secrets with your team.

πŸ”‘ Passwords

πŸ’³ Credit Cards

πŸ” Access Keys

----

β˜‘οΈ One time secrets

β˜‘οΈ Securely encrypted

β˜‘οΈ Auto expire

---

To get started type */hush [your secret]*