Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. HunyuanVideo-I2V
HunyuanVideo-I2V

HunyuanVideo-I2V

High-Res Image-to-Video with LoRA
HunyuanVideo-I2V, from Tencent, is a open-source image-to-video generation model. Up to 720p resolution, 129 frames. Supports custom LoRA training for unique effects.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

HunyuanVideo-I2V gallery image
HunyuanVideo-I2V gallery image
HunyuanVideo-I2V gallery image
HunyuanVideo-I2V gallery image
HunyuanVideo-I2V gallery image
HunyuanVideo-I2V gallery image
About this launch
HunyuanVideo-I2V
HunyuanVideo-I2V
High-Res Image-to-Video with LoRA
72
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
HunyuanVideo-I2V by
HunyuanVideo-I2V
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on March 9th, 2025.
HunyuanVideo-I2V
is not rated yet. This is HunyuanVideo-I2V's first launch.