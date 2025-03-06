Launches
HunyuanVideo-I2V
HunyuanVideo-I2V
High-Res Image-to-Video with LoRA
HunyuanVideo-I2V, from Tencent, is a open-source image-to-video generation model. Up to 720p resolution, 129 frames. Supports custom LoRA training for unique effects.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
HunyuanVideo-I2V
High-Res Image-to-Video with LoRA
