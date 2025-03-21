Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Hunyuan-T1
Hunyuan-T1
The first Mamba-powered ultra-large model
Visit
Upvote 74
The latest breakthrough in AI reasoning! Powered by Hunyuan TurboS, it's built for speed, accuracy, and efficiency.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Hunyuan-T1
The First Mamba-Powered Ultra-Large Model
Follow
74
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Hunyuan-T1 by
Hunyuan-T1
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Featured on March 22nd, 2025.
Hunyuan-T1
is not rated yet. This is Hunyuan-T1's first launch.