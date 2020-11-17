discussion
Hello Product Hunt! I'm Ashwin, the developer of this App. I recently came across Product Hunt's really well-documented API and saw a chance to build a better Product Hunt app that would suit my browsing habits and mixed it with a clean, fresh UI. I wanted to be able to save posts, so I can come back to them later when I needed them, and I wanted a different design where I can take in more information about a post while just scrolling through them. And thus, I made Huntr. I really hope you try it out. It's currently Android only, but an iOS and MacOS app is in the works. If you would like to help with the iOS App development, feel free to reach out to me.
