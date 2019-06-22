Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
HunterTray
HunterTray
Product Hunt on your Linux System Tray.
Productivity
GitHub
+ 1
HunterTray is a simple ProductHunt Linux application that lets you view top ProductHunt in your System Tray.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend HunterTray to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
ArtiyaT
Maker
Inspired by Hackertray that let HackerNews access on Linux desktop. HunterTray will let the user get access for new products on Product Hunt by just a click on the system tray.
Upvote
Share
a day ago
Send