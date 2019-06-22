Log InSign up
HunterTray

Product Hunt on your Linux System Tray.

HunterTray is a simple ProductHunt Linux application that lets you view top ProductHunt in your System Tray.
Reviews
Discussion
ArtiyaT
ArtiyaT
Maker
Inspired by Hackertray that let HackerNews access on Linux desktop. HunterTray will let the user get access for new products on Product Hunt by just a click on the system tray.
