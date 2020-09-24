Hunter TechLookup 2.0
List websites by technologies
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
François Grante
Maker
Co-founder of Hunter
Today, we are excited to announce a significant update of Hunter TechLookup, our solution to list websites by technologies. What's new in TechLookup 2.0? - The number of websites available has tripled - The downloads now include more data like the company names, categories, languages, and social media accounts - We added statistics and the top websites for each technology TechLookup remains free to use. Learn more: https://hunter.io/blog/introduci... Feedback welcome! Is there another technology we should add?
ShareReport
Upvote (4)
Excited to relaunch the TechLookup from the ground up 🚀
ShareReport
Upvote (2)
@fgrante Hello! Congratulations on the Techlookup launch! I think there's a technology missing) could you please add OroCommerce? https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ you can always reach me valerygeldash@gmail.com for any info
Hey @valeriya_geldash! Thanks for your suggestion, I just added the OroCommerce to the wait-list of the technologies for the next release :)
I see so much potential for a tool like this, not only for marketing and sales folks (an obvious choice), but also jobseekers looking for a tech stack that fits their skillset (currently use BuiltWith to achieve this). I would love the ability to: - search combining multiple technologies - narrow down the list per country, company size etc Fantastic idea overall 😁
ShareReport
Upvote (1)
@srecouvreur thanks a lot for your feedback and suggestions! For the search combining multiple technologies - it's already implemented 🙂 If you choose one specific technology and then proceed to the "Selection", you can add multiple technologies that could be used by the website (for example, you can get the list of websites which are both using Shopify and Google Analytics, etc). Your other suggestions are great!
@irinamaltseva Oh got it! That (awesome) feature is a bit hidden I must say. In my head, inside the main search bar, typing and selecting a technology would turn it into a "tag". You can then insert multiple tags inside that search bar (so combine technologies) and then press search to see the results. That would have been more intuitive in my opinion. 😄
Great stuff!
ShareReport
Upvote (1)
Thanks @daniil_kopilevych 🙏