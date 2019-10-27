Deals
HUNT23
World's coolest multi-functional flashlight
Crowdfunding
Tech
#5 Product of the Day
Today
HUNT23 is a tiny, ultra-lightweight multi-use EDC titanium flashlight that fits on your keyring.
Featured
an hour ago
Septem HUNT23 Flashlight
Unless you want to be carrying around pockets full of gear, a big part of EDC is optimization. Finding tools that combine two or more functions into one small package is hard to do, but that's exactly what the Septem HUNT23 multi-function flashlight is all about.
