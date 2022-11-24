Products
Home
→
Product
→
hunger
hunger
The best CRM for salons and spas
Hunger has offered business an all-in-one platform to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (hair salons, manicures and eyelashes, fitness and yoga, medical and beauty clinics) to quickly build reservation
Launched in
SaaS
by
hunger
hunger
The Best CRM for Salons and Spas.
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
hunger by
hunger
was hunted by
Beck Wang
in
SaaS
. Made by
Beck Wang
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
hunger
is not rated yet. This is hunger's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
0
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#162
