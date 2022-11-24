Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → hunger
hunger

hunger

The best CRM for salons and spas

Free Options
Hunger has offered business an all-in-one platform to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (hair salons, manicures and eyelashes, fitness and yoga, medical and beauty clinics) to quickly build reservation
Launched in SaaS by
hunger
About this launch
hunger
hungerThe Best CRM for Salons and Spas.
0
reviews
18
followers
hunger by
hunger
was hunted by
Beck Wang
in SaaS. Made by
Beck Wang
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
hunger
is not rated yet. This is hunger's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#162