  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Humy.ai
    See Humy.ai’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Humy.ai
    Humy.ai

    Humy.ai

    Increase student engagement and help them develop new skills

    Free Options
    We enable Social Studies and Language Arts teachers to increase student engagement through interviews with historical figures, interactive assignments, and personalized AI tutoring.
    Launched in
    Education
    SaaS
    School
     by
    Humy.ai
    About this launch
    Humy.ai
    Humy.aiAI Assistant for your businses, class or a product in 10m
    0
    reviews
    46
    followers
    Humy.ai by
    Humy.ai
    was hunted by
    Stas Shakirov
    in Education, SaaS, School. Made by
    Stas Shakirov
    ,
    Martin Balodis
    and
    Mikus Alberts
    . Featured on October 8th, 2024.
    Humy.ai
    is not rated yet. It first launched on October 6th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    23
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -