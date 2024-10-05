Launches
Humy.ai
Humy.ai
Increase student engagement and help them develop new skills
We enable Social Studies and Language Arts teachers to increase student engagement through interviews with historical figures, interactive assignments, and personalized AI tutoring.
Education
SaaS
School
Humy.ai
Humy.ai
Humy.ai by
Humy.ai
Stas Shakirov
Education
SaaS
School
Stas Shakirov
Martin Balodis
Mikus Alberts
. Featured on October 8th, 2024.
Humy.ai
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 6th, 2023.
23
3
