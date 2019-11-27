Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Hummingbird
Hummingbird
Make macOS window management a breeze
Mac
Mac Menu Bar Apps
get it
UPVOTE
9
Hummingbird is a macOS app to allow easy moving and resizing of windows by pressing modifier keys and moving your mouse pointer. Windows do not require focus, nor do you need to find the window edges.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
37 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send