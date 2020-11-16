discussion
Rohit Ganapathy
MakerCo-Founder @ humit.app
Hey everyone! I'm Rohit, Co-Founder of humit. we built humit for ourselves to solve a lot of the problems we faced with music sharing and discovery: 1) Song links are boring. No one has the time to listen to your 10 min song recommendation in the hope of liking it. 2) Algorithmic recommendations are great but nothing beats the recommendation of a trusted friend. 3) Current social media is not designed for audio consumption. Here's how humit fixes things: 1) humit lets you share 30 second snippets of powerful moments from your favourite song! be it a verse, a guitar solo, a beat drop. 2) You followers can access these snippets in a feed that they can conveniently sample through. 3) humit also has user moderated subreddit like forums called stations where you can find and post hums around a specific genre, theme or topic. humit is packed with a ton of other features to sweeten the experience :) so hit download! We're eager to know what you think! Please shoot away with any questions you might have! We'll be here all day.
Great to see you guys on PH! Have been using Humit for roughly 2 months now. It's super addictive, fun, and social! Would highly recommend!!
@mohit_kinra Thank you so much for the kind words! We've quite honestly been digging your hums :)
Love the premise of the app, you've earned a new user!
@ayushyembarwar Thanks a lot! Great to have you onboard.
A very unique idea, and neat execution. humit OP.
Have been hooked from the get go! I don't need to slither through ton of useless noise anymore to find something my friend played when he came over and shared in one of our 2000 groups over 30 platforms we both are part of! :') Love the idea, great work guys! 🍻