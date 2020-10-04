  1. Home
Big pack of 3d characters for Figma and Blender

#4 Product of the DayToday
Set of 80 different 3d characters. Easy to customize. With stylish outfits and various poses.
Just drag and drop character you like in your project and start creating scene or make custom avatar.
So excited to share with you today our second product! 😀 Here it is: Humans - big set of 3D characters for Figma. - 4 stylish outfits - 20 poses - Different accessories and 3d objects (briefcase, scooter, VR set, coffe cup, etc. that are going additional with characters) - Create scenes, use it like illustrations or create your own avatar. Sunglasses, glasses, masks, beard, haircut - you can put everything on your character. - Another great thing that all layers are connected to Color styles. So it's super easy to change colors. 🌈 And if you like this product, use coupon code 'producthunt' for 30% discount Hope Humans will help in your projects and presentations!
