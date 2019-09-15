HUMANS
Hello humans, So, I wanted to build myself a personal website. It's shocking, but some people still do that and I wanted to discover what are the best designs for personal sites today? What technologies and services are people using? Are people coding them from scratch? Is Squarespace and Wordpress so popular as it seems? Is purple the new black in website design? I needed inspiration and fast, so I started reviewing personal homepages. I wanted to see what other makers are building; What are designers building? Or maybe people in other industries - authors? photographers? hairdressers? Where can I find some good examples that lead me to my design. Fast forward a few weeks, I talked to a few dozens of inspirational makers, designers and developers. They told me their stories and shared a bit about how they built their homes on the web. I also reviewed over a thousand personal websites from all over the globe - from Japan to Brazil, America to Qatar. The result is humans.fyi. This is a design gallery of the internet homes of the people who are building the internet. Many of the websites featured on the list were made by the awesome members of this maker community, so check if your own website is there and submit it if it's not. I'd love to have them all for future reference and for inspiration. Feel free to browse and enjoy. You can filter, sort, upvote stuff, share on social media. You know how these things work. Have a good time. Follow the project manifesto and roadmap on this notion page: https://www.notion.so/What-s-beh... Oh, I still didn't build my page, being so busy with making this list, but I'm on my way and will update once it's done.
It was quite a lengthy process. My main sources of inspiration were awards sites, mainly awwwards, cssdesignawards and FWA, but I also searched quite a lot on Dribbble and Behnace, which are design-oriented websites, design magazines, Twitter accounts of webdesigners and others. I also checked to see if makers on this site have personal websites, and I featured some of them. My criteria wasn't especially to include only the best looking personal websites, but to have a variety of styles, services and technologies to see what's actually there and what are people currently doing to design their personal homes on the web.