Humanotion

Free avatar pack, perfect for Notion

Productivity
Icons
Wallpaper
Free pack of 192 avatars and 6 colored backgrounds. Perfect for Notion.
Damir Bektilov
Illustrations by Elina Cecilia Giglio https://www.elinace.com/ https://www.instagram.com/elina_ce/ https://www.behance.net/elinace
David SiposPropTech | Data Enthusiast
Nice work! Thank you!
Jaga DeepWeb Developer & Animator.
great work! is it CC 0 license? or any attribution required?
