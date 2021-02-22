Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Humanotion
Humanotion
Free avatar pack, perfect for Notion
Productivity
Icons
Wallpaper
Free pack of 192 avatars and 6 colored backgrounds. Perfect for Notion.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Damir Bektilov
Maker
Illustrations by Elina Cecilia Giglio
https://www.elinace.com/
https://www.instagram.com/elina_ce/
https://www.behance.net/elinace
Upvote (1)
Share
17h ago
David Sipos
PropTech | Data Enthusiast
Nice work! Thank you!
Upvote
Share
18m ago
Jaga Deep
Web Developer & Animator.
great work! is it CC 0 license? or any attribution required?
Upvote
Share
10m ago
Send