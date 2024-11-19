Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. HumanLayer
HumanLayer

HumanLayer

Human-in-the-Loop infra for AI Agents

Free Options
HumanLayer is an API and SDK that enables tool-calling AI Agents to contact humans for help, feedback, and approvals.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
HumanLayer
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
kubernetes
Vercel
Radix UI
BAML
About this launch
HumanLayer
HumanLayerHuman-in-the-Loop infra for AI Agents
0
reviews
10
followers
HumanLayer by
HumanLayer
was hunted by
Dexter Horthy
in API, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dexter Horthy
and
Matt Born
. Featured on November 21st, 2024.
HumanLayer
is not rated yet. This is HumanLayer's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-