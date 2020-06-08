HumanIPO 2.0

  1. Home
HumanIPO allows you to capitalize yourself.
💰 Sell up to 500 hours of 1:1 meetings to the open market.
📈 Grow, and let your supporters profit from your success.
Imagine you purchased few hours of Evan Spiegel in 2011, how much it would be worth today?
HumanIPO co-founder here! 👋 HumanIPO is a marketplace where you can Invest in people like Forbes 30 under 30, serial entrepreneurs, VCs, artists and many others. For HumanIPOers: 1. Sell up to 500 hours of 1:1 meetings to the open market. 2. Grow and share your success with people who support you. For Investors: 1. Buy and sell time of individuals on the marketplace. 2. Create your portfolio and profit from HumanIPOers who succeed. 3. Jump for a call with high-impact individuals by purchasing their time. Imagine you purchased few hours of @evanspiegel in 2011, how much it would be worth today? Check out some HumanIPOers here: World's first publicly traded person: https://humanipo.app/id/mike.mer... Serial entrepreneur, Forbes 30 under 30: https://humanipo.app/id/artem.go... Fashion designer, cover girl: https://humanipo.app/id/aya All featured profiles: https://humanipo.app/featured FUN FACT: Mike Merrill @kmikeym was SOLD OUT for few hours and made +653.85% on the first trading day. ABOUT US: HumanIPO is addressing $1T+ market size and presents 1000+ investors .with $190 average check per investor. We offer: - Unique community of innovative individuals. - New way to invest in human capital. - Opportunity to connect to high-impact individuals. – New asset class backed by time.
Tristan Pollock
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
When I first heard about the first human who IPO-ed, it caught my attention (thanks @kirillgoryunov). It's a novel way to value someone's time. I'm excited to see where this goes and to see the feedback in the comments.
@pollock thanks for joining! Great to see you in our portfolio!
Btw, @pollock IPO is ongoing! Buy his time here: https://humanipo.app/id/tristan....
Michael Steinberg
Michael Steinberg
Brilliant idea and clean design. Signed up!
Galina GNG
Galina GNG
It is great idea!!!!!
