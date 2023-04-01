Sign in
HumanGPT
Humans predict the next word
HumanGPT is a social experiment to see what happens if a group of people predict the next word that follows a text.
Launched in
Funny Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Side Project
by
HumanGPT
About this launch
HumanGPT
Humans predict the next word
HumanGPT by
HumanGPT
was hunted by
sharimot
in
Funny Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Side Project
. Made by
sharimot
Featured on April 1st, 2023.
HumanGPT
is not rated yet. This is HumanGPT's first launch.
