Human UX Sounds

Humanize your UX with sounds that your users can relate to

A UX sound library made completely by humans to make your applications more human.
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Maker
Hiring
Hi Product Hunt! Excited to share this UX sound library. Most UX sounds are synthetic and machine-like, I wondered if I could make high quality sounds myself. It's a trend to have "These people/images/x do not exist," where machines and AI generate everything for you, so I figured why don't we go in the opposite direction and use ourselves to make the most relatable UX sounds. Would love to know what you think! You can see exactly how all the sounds are made on the site. Thanks, Shah P.S. The beautiful illustrations are from icons8.
Ian Wijma
The audio quality is quite low. I do like the idea of more organic sounds. Unsure if human made once are the solution.
